We Are One Seven LLC Sells 6,752 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,752 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 847.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The firm has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

