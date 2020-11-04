We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54.
In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.68.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
