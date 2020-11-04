We Are One Seven LLC Takes Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 741.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $95.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.24. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $136.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.54.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 20.36% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,637.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.68.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

