WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires 10,493 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 2,504.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBWY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 312.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $32.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 19th.

