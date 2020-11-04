WealthShield Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 14,783 Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,783 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 111,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 39.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 53.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 17.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,985 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 500.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Parsley Energy stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. Parsley Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a negative net margin of 200.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,485.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $3,438,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,310,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,700,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 630,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,200. Company insiders own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PE shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.46.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

