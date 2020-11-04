WealthShield Partners LLC Buys Shares of 3,313 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,786,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 772,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,437,000 after purchasing an additional 229,375 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 748,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 222,915 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,173,000 after purchasing an additional 199,973 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 607,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,012,000 after purchasing an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.85.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.17. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $67.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $84,037.50. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 18,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,125,187.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,162.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,710 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,718 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

