WealthShield Partners LLC Has $176,000 Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 218,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 103,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,424,000.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $29.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

