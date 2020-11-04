WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $53,000 in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 253.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 758.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MMTM opened at $147.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.53. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 52-week low of $94.68 and a 52-week high of $159.29.

