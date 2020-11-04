WealthShield Partners LLC Invests $95,000 in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $613,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 30.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 25,903 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 44.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,740 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 139,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $388,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

