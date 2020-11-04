WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New $156,000 Investment in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 47.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,175,000 after buying an additional 1,730,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,085,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after purchasing an additional 119,617 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 870,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,423,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 329.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 372,359 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

RWT opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $18.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.32, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Redwood Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.55.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.