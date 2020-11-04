WealthShield Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.66.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.70 and its 200-day moving average is $36.58. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

