WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 1,547 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $136,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $42,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 5.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 758,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 31,286 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DNP opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%.

About DNP Select Income Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

