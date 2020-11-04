WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 375 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 14,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $121.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.