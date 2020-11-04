WealthShield Partners LLC Purchases 408 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 258.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1,292.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.21.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

