WealthShield Partners LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthShield Partners LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,018,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 185,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 42.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 252,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 75,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 414,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 79,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG opened at $49.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.78. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

