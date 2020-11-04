WealthShield Partners LLC Takes $162,000 Position in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CADE. Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 449.2% in the second quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 2,428,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,116 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8,026.3% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,218,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,946 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at $8,926,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 102.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,575,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 796,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the third quarter worth about $5,540,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 404,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,895,213.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Richard Fredericks acquired 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $31,258.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,930.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CADE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $11.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine raised Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cadence Bancorporation from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.78.

CADE opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cadence Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.52.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. Cadence Bancorporation had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 17.44%.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CADE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.