WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 449,288 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter worth about $160,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 135,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 369,826 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 35,000 shares of company stock worth $345,300. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

NYSE EPD opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

