WealthShield Partners LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,205 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 28,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,500,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 18.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,834 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 113,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $15,332,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $164.65 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.16.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

