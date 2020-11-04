Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cavco Industries in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.07 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 6.20%.

CVCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $193.14 on Wednesday. Cavco Industries has a twelve month low of $99.58 and a twelve month high of $236.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 18.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cavco Industries by 232.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

