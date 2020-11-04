Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the technology retailer will post earnings of $8.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.72. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

Shares of Best Buy stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,675. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.14. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 250,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $28,912,713.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 205.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

