Wedbush Increases Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $30.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

CRSR stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $26.60.

In other Corsair Gaming news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Corsair Gaming stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

