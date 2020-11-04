Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) in the last few weeks:

11/4/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/21/2020 – Johnson Controls International was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Johnson Controls International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2020 – Johnson Controls International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Johnson Controls’ strategic acquisitions and mergers bode well. In response to the uncertainty caused by coronavirus, the company initiated a series of costs savings, including staffing adjustments and reduction in production levels to help mitigate the business disruption. Its strong balance sheet allows it to return cash to shareholders through dividend payments and investment in growth opportunities. However, weak consumer sentiment amid the pandemic is likely to hurt the firm's sales and earnings in the near future. Johnson Controls projects organic revenues to be down 9-11% in the upcoming quarter. The divestiture of several businesses and volatility in commodity prices is also denting the company’s profits. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance at the moment.”

NYSE:JCI opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

