Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for L Brands (LB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of L Brands (NYSE: LB) in the last few weeks:

10/27/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $38.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $50.00.

10/14/2020 – L Brands had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $28.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $38.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – L Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $33.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

L Brands stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.61. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $35.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 28,373 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $851,190.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,769,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,491,000 after buying an additional 401,037 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

