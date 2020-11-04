Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will report $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Weibo posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Weibo by 91.3% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,344,000 after buying an additional 985,125 shares during the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 21.8% in the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after buying an additional 262,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weibo by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 225,882 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 112,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Weibo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 55,687 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.59. Weibo has a 52 week low of $28.93 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

