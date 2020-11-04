Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 900,525 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,791,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.08.

WBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. CL King initiated coverage on Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The firm has a market cap of $979.26 million, a P/E ratio of 173.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in Welbilt by 114.2% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 1,000,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 533,600 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 294,074 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Welbilt by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,038 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

