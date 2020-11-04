Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) vs. Clarus (OTCMKTS:CLAR) Head-To-Head Survey

Western Metals (OTCMKTS:WTLC) and Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Western Metals and Clarus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Clarus 0 0 3 0 3.00

Clarus has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential downside of 9.22%. Given Clarus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Clarus is more favorable than Western Metals.

Risk & Volatility

Western Metals has a beta of -0.44, meaning that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarus has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.3% of Clarus shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Western Metals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of Clarus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Metals and Clarus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Metals N/A N/A N/A Clarus 6.43% 6.83% 5.27%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Western Metals and Clarus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Clarus $229.44 million 2.15 $18.97 million $0.61 26.79

Clarus has higher revenue and earnings than Western Metals.

Summary

Clarus beats Western Metals on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Metals

Western Metals Corporation owns and operates natural gas wells in the Lindsey Slough Field in Solano County, California. It produces natural gas from land leased and administered by the California State Lands Commission. The company was formerly known as Coastcast Corporation and changed its name to Western Metals Corporation in November 2004. Western Metals Corporation was founded in 1980 and is based in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets. It operates in two segments, Black Diamond and Sierra. The Black Diamond segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other sport-enhancing products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes. This segment offers its products for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and other outdoor recreation activities under the Black Diamond, PIEPS, and SKINourishment brands. The Sierra segment manufactures bullets and ammunition products for rifles and pistols, which are used for precision target shooting, hunting, and military and law enforcement purposes under the Sierra brand. The company sells its products to mountain, rock, ice, and gym climbers; and winter outdoor enthusiasts, backpackers, competitive shooters, hunters, and outdoor-inspired consumers. It markets and distributes its products through independent specialty stores and specialty chains, sporting goods and outdoor recreation stores, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers; and independent distributors, as well as directly to customers through its websites. The company was formerly known as Black Diamond, Inc. and changed its name to Clarus Corporation in August 2017. Clarus Corporation was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

