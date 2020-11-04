Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $77.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

Westlake Chemical stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,610. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Westlake Chemical will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,922,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,458,000 after purchasing an additional 181,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 124.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 906,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,648,000 after buying an additional 503,613 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 75.2% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 125,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westlake Chemical by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 16,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. 28.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

