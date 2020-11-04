Wi-Lan (QTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, M Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wi-Lan in a report on Friday, July 10th.

