WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) & Promotora de Informaciones (NYSE:PRISY) Head to Head Review

Promotora de Informaciones (OTCMKTS:PRISY) and WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and WideOpenWest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Promotora de Informaciones N/A N/A N/A WideOpenWest 1.78% -11.04% 1.11%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Promotora de Informaciones and WideOpenWest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Promotora de Informaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A WideOpenWest 0 2 2 0 2.50

WideOpenWest has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.41%. Given WideOpenWest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WideOpenWest is more favorable than Promotora de Informaciones.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Promotora de Informaciones and WideOpenWest’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Promotora de Informaciones $1.19 billion 0.48 -$204.17 million N/A N/A WideOpenWest $1.15 billion 0.41 $36.40 million $0.45 11.96

WideOpenWest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Promotora de Informaciones.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.2% of WideOpenWest shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of WideOpenWest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Promotora de Informaciones has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WideOpenWest has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WideOpenWest beats Promotora de Informaciones on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Promotora de Informaciones

Promotora de Informaciones, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of printed and audiovisual media in Spain and internationally. The company's Education segment publishes and sells educational books; and provides services and materials related to the education systems. Its Radio segment is involved in the broadcasting of advertisements; organization and management of events; and the provision of other supplementary services. The company's Press segment sells newspapers and magazines, as well as offers advertising, promotions, and printing services. Promotora de Informaciones, S.A. was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc. provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs. The company's telephony services consist of local and long-distance telephone services; business telephony and data services include fiber based, office-to-office metro Ethernet, session initiated protocol trunking, colocation infrastructure, cloud computing, managed backup, and recovery services. It serves approximately 3.2 million home and business, and 823,400 customers in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was formerly known as WideOpenWest Kite, Inc. and changed its name to WideOpenWest, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

