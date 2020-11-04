WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 8.9% Higher

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 945,232 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 756,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WidePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of WidePoint in a report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of WidePoint are going to reverse split on Monday, November 9th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, November 6th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million.

In other WidePoint news, CFO Kellie H. Kim bought 89,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.52 per share, with a total value of $46,625.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 189,664 shares in the company, valued at $98,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WidePoint by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WidePoint by 40.9% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WidePoint in the third quarter valued at $255,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000.

About WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

