William Blair Comments on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.73.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $929.14 million, a PE ratio of -451.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.63. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $70.91.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $783,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,805.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,008 shares in the company, valued at $3,040,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,005 shares of company stock valued at $839,345 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 81,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 37.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 48,341 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

