WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.40 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $18.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 117.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 119,201 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $2,134,889.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at $37,891,398.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Christopher J. Miner sold 35,834 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $616,344.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,320 shares of company stock worth $3,685,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.