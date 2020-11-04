Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Wingstop in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Tamas now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wingstop’s FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wingstop from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Wingstop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $118.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.14, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.34. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,291,000 after buying an additional 50,977 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Wingstop by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,898 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,015,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

