Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $155.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $166.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.18.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WING traded up $3.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.01. 4,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 665,572. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its 200-day moving average is $134.34.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $64.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 66.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 30,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,400 worldwide.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.