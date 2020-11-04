Wolverine World Wide (WWW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WWW opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $34.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $282,964.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $464,947 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

