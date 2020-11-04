Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) & Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGR) Financial Analysis

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) and Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRTC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 10.34% 16.02% 13.14% Wrap Technologies -493.98% -42.45% -40.03%

76.4% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.4% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $81.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Wrap Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. and Wrap Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. $410.51 million 3.00 $32.29 million $1.82 38.71 Wrap Technologies $700,000.00 330.11 -$8.32 million ($0.29) -21.41

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. beats Wrap Technologies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts. The company also manufactures and sells steel investment castings and metal injection molding (MIM) parts. It sells its firearm products through independent wholesale distributors principally to the commercial sporting market; and castings and MIM parts directly or through manufacturers' representatives. The company also exports its firearm products through a network of commercial distributors and directly to foreign customers comprising primarily of law enforcement agencies and foreign governments. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is based in Southport, Connecticut.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

