Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRTC)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.79 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 773,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 832,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

WRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Wrap Technologies from $9.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day moving average is $7.71.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03).

In other news, Chairman Scot Cohen acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,323,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884,624.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,716.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wrap Technologies by 28.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 56,141 shares in the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WRTC)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a security technology company, develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

