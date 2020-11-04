W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Trading 7.1% Higher

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. 2,568,005 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,900,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

The stock has a market capitalization of $209.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 3.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.19. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $55.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. State Street Corp lifted its position in W&T Offshore by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,401 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 374.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,550 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore by 155.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 571,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 347,853 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 448.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 309,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 253,410 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

