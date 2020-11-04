Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Short Interest Up 11.8% in October

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,450,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 10,240,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares in the company, valued at $696,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $217,630.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,234.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Wynn Resorts by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,246 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on WYNN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,001,634. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.77.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.