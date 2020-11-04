Wynn Resorts (WYNN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post earnings of ($3.19) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by ($1.16). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The business had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WYNN opened at $74.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $79.77. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $35.84 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.47.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $217,630.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $36,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,886.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

