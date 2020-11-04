X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.19, a current ratio of 10.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $101.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.53.
Several research firms recently weighed in on XFOR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.
X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
