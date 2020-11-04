Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of XENE opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $384.25 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. BidaskClub raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

