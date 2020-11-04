XIO Reaches Market Cap of $3.62 Million (XIO)

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. XIO has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and approximately $246,019.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XIO has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XIO token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges.

XIO Token Profile

XIO is a token. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,437,533 tokens. The official website for XIO is xio.network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx

XIO Token Trading

XIO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XIO using one of the exchanges listed above.

