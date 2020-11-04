Yelp (YELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.
In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.
Yelp Company Profile
Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.
