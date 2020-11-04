Yelp (YELP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $169.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Yelp to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $20.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -118.76 and a beta of 1.44. Yelp has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

YELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

In other Yelp news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,053 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $44,919.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,742.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,685 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $58,747.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

