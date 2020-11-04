Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioCardia, Inc. (NYSE:BCDA) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). BioCardia reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.69). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioCardia.

BioCardia (NYSE:BCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million.

Shares of BioCardia stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.89. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $6.75.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

