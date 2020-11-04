Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dare Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:DARE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Dare Bioscience’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.11). Dare Bioscience posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Dare Bioscience will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dare Bioscience.

Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.13).

DARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dare Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Aegis restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Dare Bioscience in a report on Sunday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dare Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dare Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Dare Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dare Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dare Bioscience by 62.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in Dare Bioscience by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DARE opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. Dare Bioscience has a 12-month low of $0.69 and a 12-month high of $2.22. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.88.

About Dare Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing women's reproductive health products in the United States. The company intends to develop therapies in the areas of contraception, vaginal health, sexual health, and fertility. Its product candidates include Ovaprene, a non-hormonal monthly contraceptive; and SST-6007, a topical sildenafil cream for female sexual arousal disorder.

