Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.24. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $36.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,991,565.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,230 shares of company stock valued at $96,394 in the last quarter. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 152.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 158.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

