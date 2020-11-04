Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) will post sales of $142.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $134.30 million to $150.10 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $159.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year sales of $547.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $528.70 million to $565.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $576.90 million, with estimates ranging from $558.70 million to $595.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $125.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.70 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SIC shares. Truist started coverage on Select Interior Concepts in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

In related news, insider Patrick Dussinger bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,900.00. Also, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 95,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.83 per share, with a total value of $559,388.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 224,528 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,325 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 784,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 426,295 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 86,134 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SIC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.10. 18,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,550. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $11.83.

Select Interior Concepts Company Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

