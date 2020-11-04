Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.
Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 52.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 100,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amyris by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amyris by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.
Amyris Company Profile
Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.
