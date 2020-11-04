Zacks: Analysts Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Amyris posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.76 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Amyris in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amyris by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amyris by 52.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 100,454 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amyris by 633.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 136,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 117,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 746,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 64,901 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Amyris by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $6.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

