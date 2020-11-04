Zacks: Analysts Expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Service Co. International posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer began coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Service Co. International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Service Co. International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

SCI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. 2,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,807. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Service Co. International by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 237,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,241,000 after buying an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 6.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,686,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 27.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Service Co. International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

