Zacks: Analysts Expect Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts predict that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Weibo reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

WB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Weibo by 91.3% in the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,063,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $69,344,000 after buying an additional 985,125 shares during the last quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International boosted its holdings in Weibo by 21.8% in the second quarter. Perseverance Asset Management International now owns 1,465,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,238,000 after purchasing an additional 262,461 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 139.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 225,882 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 722.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 128,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,306,000 after buying an additional 112,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 239.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 78,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 55,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weibo stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59. Weibo has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $55.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

